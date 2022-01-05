PM Modi, New German Chancellor Hopeful of New Cooperation Initiatives in Climate Action, Green Energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday and congratulated him on assuming office. In a statement, the PMO said the two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German government and India's own economic vision.

"In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments," it said. They also reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including for promoting investment and trade links, and agreed on further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas, it added.

In a tweet, Modi said he looked forward to working with Scholz to further strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and to meeting him soon for the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations. Scholz has taken over from Angela Merkel who remained the chancellor for 16 years.

Spoke to @OlafScholz today and congratulated him on assuming charge as German Chancellor. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, and to meeting him soon for the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2022

The PMO statement said Modi also expressed his appreciation for Merkel's immense contribution in strengthening the strategic partnership, and looked forward to continuing this positive momentum under the leadership of Sholz. Modi also conveyed his good wishes for the new year to Sholz and the German people.

