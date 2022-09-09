PM Modi, Norwegian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on ways to strengthen and deepen relations between the two countries. The Norwegian Prime Minister’s Office said on Twitter that the two leaders exchanged views on a range of issues from energy, trade, investments and blue economy.

“Prime Ministers Jonas Gahr Store and Narendra Modi spoke on the phone today in continued dialogue on our cooperation in the fields of energy, climate, trade, investments and blue economy. Norway-India bilateral relations strengthening and deepening across sectors,” the Norwegian Prime Minister’s Office said. Modi and Store had met in May this year in Copenhagen.

Earlier this year, Norway had announced that it will join the International Solar Alliance, proposed by Modi in 2015. The cooperation between India and Norway on climate, energy and environment has a long history and has been strengthening in the last few years.

