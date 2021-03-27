PM Modi Offers Prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh's Ishwaripur on Day 2 of His Visit

On the second day of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district.

“Today, I got the opportunity to visit this Shaktipeeth to pay obeisance to Maa Kali. I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID-19,” he said.

PM Modi on Friday arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to the nation, his first tour to a foreign country since the Covid-19 outbreak last year. He was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

H hailed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s leadership and contribution of the Indian Army in Bangladesh’s 1971 freedom war as he joined President Abdul Hamid and his counterpart Sheikh Hasina in celebrating the country’s 50 years of independence here.

Bangladesh PM Hasina got emotional as she paid a tribute to late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her National Day speech.

“This is one of the most memorable days of my life. I am grateful that Bangladesh has included me in this event. I am grateful that Bangladesh has invited India to take part in this function. It is a matter of our pride that we got the opportunity to honour Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with Gandhi Peace Prize,” said Modi. The Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 was conferred on Bangabandhu early this week. It was for the first time that the award was given away posthumously.

At the beginning of the programme, Modi handed over the Gandhi Peace Prize to Bangabandhu’s daughters Prime Minister Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana. Recalling the 1971 war of independence, Modi said the pictures of atrocities that the Pakistan Army inflicted on the people in then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) used to distract people in India. “I must have been 20-22 years old when I and my colleagues did Satyagraha for Bangladesh’s freedom,” he told the gathering.

Modi said both India and Bangladesh have the power of democracy and vision for the future, and it is necessary for the region the two countries progress together. “That is why Indian and Bangladeshi governments are making meaningful efforts in this direction,” he said. “We must remember that we’ve similar opportunities in fields of trade and commerce, but at the same time, we’ve similar threats like terrorism. The ideas and powers behind such types of inhumane acts are still active. We must remain vigilant and united to counter them, he added.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen called on Pm Modi during which the two leaders reflected on strengthening their all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends the bilateral strategic partnership. Modi arrived here in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.