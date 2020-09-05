INDIA

PM Modi Offers Tributes to S Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day, Hails Teachers For Shaping Minds

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi said the people are grateful to teachers for their contribution towards shaping minds and building our nation.

Paying tributes to teachers on the Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people are grateful to them for their contribution towards shaping minds and building our nation. "Who better than our knowledgeable teachers to deepen our connect with our nation's glorious history.

During the recent #MannKiBaat, I had shared an idea of teachers teaching students about lesser known aspects of our great freedom struggle. #OurTeachersOurHeroes," Modi tweeted, posting a clip of his speech in the last month's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

He also paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the Teacher's Day. "We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti #OurTeachersOurHeroes," he said.

