PM Modi on 3-day Visit to UP, CM Yogi to Give Presentation on 'Damru ka Kasi'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday will give a presentation on the blueprint of “Damru of Kasi" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the state.

The prime minister will inaugurate at least 75 schemes that will directly benefit the people of Uttar Pradesh, which goes to the polls early next year.

According to Uttar Pradesh’s administrative officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Uttar Pradesh to participate in Amrit Mahotsav — a programme organised by the Central government to celebrate the 75th year of Independence.

PM Modi, during his three-day visit, will inaugurate the National New Urban Conclave and lay the foundation stone of 75 projects worth Rs 4737 crores.

On Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will introduce the Damru of Kasi, the first signature building Purvanchal, to PM Modi

According to an administrative official of Kasi, a presentation of the proposed integrated divisional office project in the shape of Lord Shiva’s Damru will be presented to the Prime Minister in Lucknow. With the green signal from the Prime Minister, preparation for foundation laying will start.

As per reports, the signature building of the Purvanchal will be built in an area of 50,000 square meters following the standards of the Indian Green Building Council. There will be two buildings and both will be connected in such a manner that they look like Lord Shiva’s damru.

According to Uttar Pradesh officials, the signature building is being built at Rs 324.88 crore. The building will have divisional offices of 45 state departments.

After the completion of Damru of Kasi’s project presentation, Uttar Pradesh officials will present the live functioning of the garbage collection app of the municipal corporation.

