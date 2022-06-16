PM Modi on Two-day Himachal Visit, to Chair Chief Secretaries' Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala Thursday on a two-day visit during which he will also preside over the All India Chief Secretaries' Conclave. After reaching Dharamsala Thursday morning, the prime minister held a roadshow and is scheduled to preside over the conference later in the day.

It will also be attended by Union Housing and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Various cultural groups in their traditional costumes performed with their musical instruments to welcome the prime minister who waved to the people from an open jeep during the roadshow.

In addition to the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, about 200 thematic experts from diverse fields are participating in the conference.

Officials said the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020 will also be discussed at the conference alongwith urban governance, crop diversification and self-reliance in agricultural commodities. The focus will be on rapid and sustainable economic growth in partnership with the Center and the states, they said.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba inaugurated the three-day conclave Wednesday being organised by the NITI Aayog at the indoor facility at Dharamsala HPCA Stadium. The three-day conference concludes Friday.

