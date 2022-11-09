CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

PM Modi on Two-day Visit to Four Southern States from Nov 11

PTI

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 20:37 IST

Delhi, India

He will flag off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train in the city and later inaugurate Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport. (PTI Photo)

An official statement said Modi will begin his programme with a visit to Karnataka where he will pay floral tributes to the statues of saint-poets Kanaka Dasa and Maharshi Valmiki in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana from Friday during which he will attend several events, including the launch of development initiatives.

An official statement said Modi will begin his programme with a visit to Karnataka where he will pay floral tributes to the statues of saint-poets Kanaka Dasa and Maharshi Valmiki in Bengaluru.

He will flag off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train in the city and later inaugurate Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport. He is also scheduled to unveil the 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda followed by a public function in Bengaluru. Later on Friday afternoon, Modi will attend the 36th convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the statement said. He will also visit the RFCL plant in Ramagundam, Telangana, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects there.

first published:November 09, 2022, 20:37 IST
last updated:November 09, 2022, 20:37 IST