Modi One of My Most Dependable Pals, Says Japan PM Abe, Gives him Crash Course on Using Chopsticks
Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of his most dependable and valuable friends, Shinzo Abe said he would be happy if his guest is impressed the same way as he was in Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe depart for Tokyo by Express Train Kaiji, in Yamanashi, Japan, on Sunday. (PIB Photo via PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Sunday met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Yamanashi for the 13th India-Japan annual summit, was described by Abe as his “most dependable friend”.
He later posted a note for Abe on social media, thanking the Japanese leader for hosting him at his holiday home and for a crash course on using chopsticks.
“Extremely grateful to PM @AbeShinzo for the warm reception at his home. I am truly honoured by this gesture. PM Abe also taught me the Japanese way of eating food using chopsticks!” Modi said in a tweet.
Modi was received by Abe at Hotel Mount Fuji in the Yamanashi prefecture, around 110 km from Tokyo. The two leaders took a walk in the garden, after which Abe hosted a luncheon for Modi at the hotel. "Taking our cooperation to modern and advanced technologies. PM @narendramodi and PM @AbeShinzo visited the FANUC Corporation, one of the largest makers of industrial robots in the world in #Yamanashi, and toured the robotics and automation facilities," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Prime Minister Abe said the annual mutual visits by the leaders of Japan and India are an "active driving force" for the advancement of Japan-India bilateral relations. "I am convinced that Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan this time will also be fruitful as our previous meetings," he said.
At the same time, Abe hoped that Modi would enjoy the beautiful autumn in Japan, including the snow-capped Mout Fuji and autumn-tinted leaves, besides experiencing Japanese cutting-edge technology. Describing Prime Minister Modi as "one of my most dependable and valuable friends," Abe said he would be greatly pleased if his guest is impressed the same way as he was in Ahmedabad."
Yamanashi, at a distance of around 110 kilometres from Tokyo, is surrounded by several mountains including Mount Fuji - the country's tallest peak at around 3,776 metres.
The two leaders will hold a formal summit Monday in Tokyo, during which strengthening bilateral security and economic cooperation is expected to be high on the agenda.
Modi said it will be his 12th meeting with Abe since he first visited Japan as prime minister in September 2014.
During the summit, Modi will engage with Abe on a range of issues including defence and regional security.
Besides bilateral issues, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on a range of regional and global issues including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.
“We share a big win-win potential in all areas and Japan remains committed to supporting India’s economic growth and Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative through high-speed rail, subways and other infrastructure, mobilising Japan’s world-leading technologies,” he said.
The day when Japanese Shinkansen bullet trains start running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad through cooperation will mark a shining symbol of Japan-India friendship in the future, Abe added.
“Prime Minister Modi, who is currently visiting Japan since yesterday, is one of my most dependable and valuable friends. On behalf of the entire Japanese government, I have the pleasure of extending him the warmest hospitality,” he said in his message.
