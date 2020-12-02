PM Modi, Other Leaders Wish BJP President JP Nadda on His 60th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted BJP president JP Nadda on his 60th birthday on Wednesday, and said the saffron party has been reaching new heights under his astute and inspirational leadership. In a tweet, Modi wished that Nadda always remained healthy and lived a long life.

Other top leaders of the party also offered their wishes to Nadda, who is from Himachal Pradesh by origin and was born in Patna in 1960. Wishing him, his predecessor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP has been marching ahead under his strong leadership.

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Greetings to BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji on his birthday. He is a hardworking leader also known for his outstanding organisational skills.His passion towards strengthening the party in every part of the country is truly inspiring. Praying for his long and healthy life." Considered a low profile leader, Nadda was actively associated with student and youth politics first as a member of the RSS' student wing ABVP and then the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He was later elected as a legislator in Himachal where he also served as a minister.

An experienced organisational leader, Nadda was a Union minister in the first Modi government between 2014 and 2019.