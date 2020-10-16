PM Modi, Other Leaders Wish Naveen Patnaik on Birthday as Odisha CM Turns 75

Birthday wishes poured in from all quarters for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he turned 75 on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Minister over the phone to greet him on his birthday.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to congratulate him on the special day.

"Birthday greetings to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted Modi.

Several Chief Ministers and Union Ministers also wished Naveen Patnaik on the occasion.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Niranjan Patnaik also wished Patnaik.

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik conveyed his wish through a sand sculpture at the Puri beach.

On Thursday, Naveen informed that he will not celebrate his birthday this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He asked party workers, supporters and people in general not to visit Naveen Nivas and instead spend the day helping others, donate blood and plasma.

Naveen Patnaik, the fifth-time Chief Minister, has been in power in the state since 2000.