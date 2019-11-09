Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Pays Obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi

At the Gurdwara here, PM Modi was received by former Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee chief Jagir Kaur, who is incharge of celebrations connected with 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
PM Modi meeting Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of Kartarpur inauguration (Credits: ANI)

Sultanpur Lodhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning paid obeisance at historic Ber Sahib Gurdwara, before heading for Dera Baba Nanak where he will inaugurate the passenger terminal building of the Kartarpur Corridor.

At the Gurdwara here, PM Modi was received by former Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee chief Jagir Kaur, who is incharge of celebrations connected with 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The prime minister was presented a 'siropa' (robe of honour) by Kaur on behalf of the SGPC. Modi spent nearly 20 minutes at the Gurdwara and listened to the 'kirtan'.

At the Gurdwara, Modi was accompanied by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Minister and SAD MP, Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Earlier upon reaching here, Modi was received by Amarinder Singh while Badnore and Harsimrat Kaur were also present.

Over five lakh devotees have paid obeisance at Gurudwara Ber Sahib.

Guru Nanak Dev had spent 14 years of his early life at Sultanpur Lodhi and used to take daily bath in the holy Kali Bein.

Sultanpur Lodhi city is decked up with flowers, hoardings and several colourful gates to welcome the pilgrims.

A bicycle company of Ludhiana is also providing bicycles free of charge to devotees to commute in the city, Kaur said earlier.

