PM Modi Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighter Jagjivan Ram on 112th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram on his 112th birth anniversary

"Humble tributes to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram, who struggled for the rights of the poor, the underprivileged, on his birth anniversary," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Popularly called Babuji, Jagjivan Ram fought for the rights of the underprivileged.

