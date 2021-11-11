PM Modi Pays Tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighter Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary on Thursday, saying his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. In a tweet Modi wrote: “Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society.”

Maulana Azad was born on November 11, 1888. He is known as the key architect of education in independent India. The day is observed to remember the exemplary contributions of Maulana Azad in nation-building, institution-building and in the field of education. He used to say that schools are laboratories that produce future citizens of the country.

Maulana Azad was the first education minister of independent India. A revered scholar, poet, journalist, and above all, a freedom fighter, he was instrumental in laying the foundations of some of the best educational institutes in India. He also played a great role in the establishment of the University Grant Commission (UGC).

Azad is also responsible for building the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Not only this, but he also advocated education for women and free and compulsory primary education for children up to the age of 14.

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had proclaimed the day as a national observance on September 11, 2008. The first National Education Day was inaugurated on November 11, 2008, by then President of India, Pratibha Patil at Vigyan Bhawan.

According to historians, he laid the base for higher education and technological and scientific research and education as well as the recent emergence of knowledge-based industries.

He passed away on February 22, 1958, at the age of 69.

