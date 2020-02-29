PM Modi Pays Tribute to Morarji Desai on his 124th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former PM Morarji Desai on his 124th birth anniversary, recalling his principle-based politics. In a brief video posted on his Twitter handle, Modi said since the former prime minister was born on February 29, his birth anniversary is celebrated every four years. The prime minister said Desai had the distinction of presenting maximum number of Union Budgets.

"Salutations to former prime minister Morarji Bhai Desai on his birth anniversary. "His politics was based on discipline and principles, for which he will always be remembered," Modi wrote on Twitter. Born in Bulsar district of Gujarat in 1896, Desai was the prime minister between March 1977 and July 1979. Janata Party leader Desai had succeeded Indira Gandhi as the prime minister

