News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»PM Modi Pays Tributes to Bal Thackeray on His Birth Anniversary
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Bal Thackeray on His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (News18)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (News18)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was unwavering in upholding his ideals.

New Delhi: Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, a strong votary of Hindutva, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was unwavering in upholding his ideals. Born in 1926, Thackeray had founded the Shiv Sena, a party wedded to the "Marathi manoos" cause, and later, embraced Hindu nationalism.

"Tributes to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his ideals. He worked tirelessly for the welfare of people," Modi said in a tweet.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...