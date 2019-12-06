PM Modi Pays Tributes to BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary
PM Modi also posted a video in which he describes the Constitution 'a fine example of time management and productivity which encourages us to fulfil our duties in a record time'.
File image of PM Modi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pad tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 63rd death anniversary, saying he gave the country a "unique gift" in the form of the Constitution.
One of the principal architects of the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar died in Delhi in 1956.
Tributes to Babasaheb (as he was popularly called), who dedicated his life for social justice, on his Mahaparinirvana (usually referred to the ultimate state of nirvana).
"He gave unique gift to the country in the form of the Constitution, which is the cornerstone of our democracy. A grateful nation will always be indebted to him," the PM tweeted.
सामाजिक न्याय के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर देने वाले पूज्य बाबासाहेब को उनके महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। उन्होंने संविधान के रूप में देश को अद्वितीय सौगात दी, जो हमारे लोकतंत्र का आधारस्तंभ है। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र सदैव उनका ऋणी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/3CT5BJ3fEM— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2019
PM Modi also posted a video in which he describes the Constitution "a fine example of time management and productivity which encourages us to fulfil our duties in a record time".
"India first was the mool mantra (root idea) of Ambedkar," he said in the video.
