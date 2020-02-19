English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
PM Modi Pays Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on His 390th Birth Anniversary
The prime minister said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life continues to motivate millions.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 390th birth anniversary, saying his life continues to inspire millions.
"Bowing to one of the greatest sons of Mother India, the embodiment of courage, compassion and good governance, the exceptional Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti," Modi tweeted in Marathi and English.
The prime minister said Shivaji's life continues to motivate millions. Shivaji was born in 1630 in Shivneri.
