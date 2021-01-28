News18 Logo

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Freedom Fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on His Birth Anniversary
PM Modi Pays Tributes to Freedom Fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on His Birth Anniversary

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Born in 1865, Rai was a noted freedom fighter from Punjab and came to be known as Punjab Kesari.

Paying tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his contribution to the freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations. Born in 1865, Rai was a noted freedom fighter from Punjab and came to be known as Punjab Kesari.

The prime minister tweeted, "Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India's freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations."


