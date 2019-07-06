Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Birth Anniversary

Modi described Mookerjee as a great educationist and a bright nationalist thinker. In a tweet, the prime minister also posted a video on Mookerjee.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Pays Tributes to Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Birth Anniversary
Syama Prasad Mukherjee (Image: Twitter/@MVenkaiahNaidu)
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes on Saturday to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 118th birth anniversary, saying his contribution to national integration will always be remembered.

Modi described Mookerjee as a great educationist and a bright nationalist thinker. In a tweet, the prime minister also posted a video on Mookerjee.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader was born on this day in 1901 in the then Calcutta Presidency.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram