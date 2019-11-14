English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Pays Tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on 130th Birth Anniversary
Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, held office between August 1947 and May 1964.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary. Nehru, the first prime minister of India, held office between August 1947 and May 1964.
"Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.
Nehru was born on this day in 1889 in Allahabad.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aspark Owl Electric Hypercar Debuts With Rs 22 Crore Price Tag, Does 0-100 Kmph in 1.69 Seconds
- Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage
- IQAir Health Pro 250 Review: Can You Really Put a Price on Clean Air at Home?
- The Viral Posts on Ranu Mondal Demanding Land for Church in Ayodhya are Fake
- Not Speaking to My Mother Was Tough: Real Kashmir FC Defender as Valley Lockdown Completes 100 Days