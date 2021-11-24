PM Modi Pays Tributes to Lachit Borphukan on Lachit Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Lachit Borphukan, a celebrated warrior, saying he is widely remembered as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam. Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 in an ode to Borphukan's valour and heroism.

"Today, on Lachit Diwas, I pay tributes to the brave Lachit Borphukan. He is widely remembered as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam," Modi said in a tweet. "He (Borphukan) remained committed to the ideals of equality, justice and dignity for all," the prime minister said.

Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam. The battle of Saraighat was fought on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati.

