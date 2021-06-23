CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Pays Tributes to RSS Functionary Jagannathrao Joshi

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

A former parliamentarian, Joshi is credited for playing an important role in strengthening the party, especially in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Jagannathrao Joshi, an RSS functionary who played a key role in shaping the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, on his 101st birth anniversary.

“I pay homage to Shri Jagannathrao Joshi Ji on his 101st birth anniversary. Jagannathrao Ji was a remarkable organiser and tirelessly worked among people. His role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and BJP is widely known. He was also an outstanding scholar and intellectual," Modi tweeted.

first published:June 23, 2021, 18:43 IST