PM Modi Pays Tributes to Sant Ravidas on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to mystic poet Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary and reiterated the resolve for a just, harmonious and prosperous society in line with his vision.

The mystic poet and reformer enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

“While bowing before Sant Ravidas ji on his birth anniversary, we remember his great messages. On this occasion, we reiterate our resolve for a just, harmonious and prosperous society in line with his vision," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Following his (Sant Ravidas) path, we are serving and empowering the poor through various initiatives," the prime minister said.

