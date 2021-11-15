PM Modi Pays Tributes to Tribal Feedom Fighter Birsa Munda on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. On the occasion, Modi also greeted the residents of Jharkhand, which was formed on Munda’s birth anniversary in 2000. Noting that the state enjoys a historical identity and has a distinct culture, the prime minister wished that the land of Lord Birsa Munda advances in development journey. Modi said Munda always struggled to protect the rights of tribes and to give impetus to the fight for independence. His contribution to the country will always be memorable, he said in a tweet.

भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। वे स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन को तेज धार देने के साथ-साथ आदिवासी समाज के हितों की रक्षा के लिए सदैव संघर्षरत रहे। देश के लिए उनका योगदान हमेशा स्मरणीय रहेगा।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2021

The government has announced that Munda’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Like we mark 15th August, 26th January, Gandhi Jayanti and Sardar Patel Jayanti, we shall mark 15th November, the Jayanti of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. This will be a day to celebrate the glorious tribal culture and contribution to national development. pic.twitter.com/zoAVH4vRZF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2021

Born in the tribal belt of the undivided Bihar in 1875, he rallied tribals against the British colonial rule and conversion activities and died in 1900 in Ranchi jail.

