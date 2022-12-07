CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Pays Tributes to Valour, Sacrifices of Armed Forces

PTI

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 23:03 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi also urged people to contribute to the fund associated with it. (PTI)

"Since decades, they are at the forefront of protecting our nation and contributing to a stronger India," PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the valour and sacrifices of soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day on Wednesday.

He also urged people to contribute to the fund associated with it.

“Today, on Armed Forces Flag Day, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Since decades, they are at the forefront of protecting our nation and contributing to a stronger India. I also urge you all to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund," he said.

