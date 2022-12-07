PM Modi Pays Tributes to Valour, Sacrifices of Armed Forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the valour and sacrifices of soldiers on the Armed Forces Flag Day on Wednesday.

He also urged people to contribute to the fund associated with it.

“Today, on Armed Forces Flag Day, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces. Since decades, they are at the forefront of protecting our nation and contributing to a stronger India. I also urge you all to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund," he said.

