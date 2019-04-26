Modi Performed Ganga Aarti in Varanasi Before His Nomination. But What is the Ritual About?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a mega roadshow as part of his Lok Sabha Elections 2019 campaign in Varanasi on Thursday with "Ganga Aarti" at the holiest ghats of them all - Dashashwamedh Ghat.Devotees line up along the banks of Ganga as priests facing the river perform the Ganga Aarti in a synchronized rhythm to the tune of devotional songs. Besides Varanasi, Ganga Aarti is performed every evening in the holy cities of Haridwar and Rishikesh.The devotional ritual which uses fire as an offering is also a major tourist attraction. After the ritual is over, devotees cup their hands over the flame to seek purification and blessing.Aarti is a Hindu ritual in which light emanating from a flame is offered to a deity. The Ganga Aarti, as the name suggests, is performed as an offering to the sacred Ganga River, also referred to as Ganga Maiya (Mother Ganga or Goddess Ganga).The aarti consists of small diyas and flowers that are later floated down the river. Ganga Aarti takes on the special significance on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra (usually observed in May) when "Maa Ganga" is believed to descend on earth from heaven.The usual duration of Ganga Aarti is around 45 minutes. The ritual starts soon after sunset: around 7 pm during summers and around 6 pm in winters.PM Modi’s nearly four-hour massive roadshow in Varanasi ended at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. The Prime Minister alongside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in the "Ganga Aarti" and also performed a puja.