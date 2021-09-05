PM Modi Pips Joe Biden, UK's Boris Johnson to Top Approval Rating Among 13 Global Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an approval rating of 70 percent, highest among the global leaders, leaving behind US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson.

The survey, conducted by The Morning Consult, shows that the approval rating of PM Modi was highest among 13 global leaders including Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden, Hindustan Times reported.

The list also included Australian PM Scott Morrison, Canada’s Trudeau, Boris Jonson, Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro and others.

According to a survey, PM Modi received a stellar approval rating of 70 percent while Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was second with 64 per cent and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi completed the top three with 63 per cent.

The report also showed that his approval rating has increased in the last two months as his approval rating was 66 percent in June.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb Modi: 70% López Obrador: 64% Draghi: 63% Merkel: 52% Biden: 48% Morrison: 48% Trudeau: 45% Johnson: 41% Bolsonaro: 39% Moon: 38% Sánchez: 35% Macron: 34% Suga: 25% *Updated 9/2/21 pic.twitter.com/oMhOH3GLqY — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) September 4, 2021

The Morning Consult tracks the approval rating for governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

PM Modi’s disapproval rating has also dropped to around 25 per cent, one of the lowest on the list, the report said.

Modi’s disapproval rating had peaked in May when the second wave of the Covid hit the country hard. But, with the Covid situation in the country improving, PM Modi’s disapproval rating has come down.

His approval rating was at its peak at 84 per cent in May 2020 just after the outbreak of the pandemic in India.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s approval rating is low after the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. Many Americans are unhappy over the US’ policy in Afghanistan with a significant section calling US’ role as a “failure".

