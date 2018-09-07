English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Pitches for Investments in e-vehicles Manufacturing at Global Mobility Summit
The Indian economy, he said, is the world's fastest growing major economy that is building 100 smart cities and constructing roads, airports, rail lines and ports at a greater pace.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday unveiled a mobility road map that seeks investments in manufacturing electric vehicles and increased use of public transport for travel, saying congestion-free mobility is critical to check economic and environmental costs of congestion.
The Indian economy, he said, is the world's fastest growing major economy that is building 100 smart cities and constructing roads, airports, rail lines and ports at a greater pace.
Speaking at the Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE', he said clean mobility powered by clean energy is the most powerful weapon to fight climate change.
"This means a pollution-free clean drive, leading to clean air and better living standards for our people. We should champion the idea of 'clean kilometres'.
"My vision for the future of mobility in India is based on 7 Cs: common, connected, convenient, congestion-free, charged, clean, cutting-edge," he said.
