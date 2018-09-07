GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PM Modi Pitches for Investments in e-vehicles Manufacturing at Global Mobility Summit

The Indian economy, he said, is the world's fastest growing major economy that is building 100 smart cities and constructing roads, airports, rail lines and ports at a greater pace.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday unveiled a mobility road map that seeks investments in manufacturing electric vehicles and increased use of public transport for travel, saying congestion-free mobility is critical to check economic and environmental costs of congestion.

The Indian economy, he said, is the world's fastest growing major economy that is building 100 smart cities and constructing roads, airports, rail lines and ports at a greater pace.

Speaking at the Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE', he said clean mobility powered by clean energy is the most powerful weapon to fight climate change.

"This means a pollution-free clean drive, leading to clean air and better living standards for our people. We should champion the idea of 'clean kilometres'.

"My vision for the future of mobility in India is based on 7 Cs: common, connected, convenient, congestion-free, charged, clean, cutting-edge," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...