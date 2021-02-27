PM Modi Pitches For Modern, Local Methods as he Inaugurates India's First Toy Fair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated India’s first virtual Toy Fair and urged manufacturers to carve out a modern and indigenous approach to making toys in the country. PM Modi also pitched for ‘vocal for local’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Modi also spoke highly of Indian toys and said they not only entertain children but also help kids initiate into the world of scientific theories.

” Lattu (spinning top) teaches us gravity and balance, gullel (slingshot) teaches us potential and kinetic energy,” he said. The PM said that a jhunjhuna (rattle) helps a newborn feel the circular motion.

“Puzzle toys develop strategic thinking and problem-solving. Similarly, newborns begin to feel the circular movement by playing with ‘jhunjhuna’,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister also interacted with toymakers across India via video conferencing.

“You are reminding me of my childhood days,” said PM Modi after toymakers from Channapatna, Karnataka, displayed a wooden counting set, abacus, plane and an engine. Notably, Channapatna’s toy cluster has been in the business of toymaking for 200 years.

The Prime Minister emphasized the use of toys that are environmentally friendly and help boost children’s creativity. He also urged parents to spend more time playing with their children.

PM Modi also appealed to toymakers to make toys that are beneficial to ecology and psychology. He also urged toymakers to minimize the use of plastics in toys and use recyclable materials.

PM Modi also raised concerns about the popularity of imported toys and said that India’s heritage of artists has been ignored over the last 70 years. He further said “the imported toys brought external thoughts with them. We will have to change this situation together and be more vocal for local.”

A national toy action plan has been launched to make toymaking competitive and make India more self-reliant, PM Modi also said, adding,”states will have equal participation in the development of toy clusters.”

The country’s first India Toy Fair will be held virtually from 27 February 27 to 2 March. The website for the India Toy Fair 2021 which was launched on 11 February by three Union Ministers will enable children, parents, teachers, exhibitors, etc. to register themselves to participate in the virtual fair which will showcase various facets of the Indian toy ecosphere.

It is the first-ever digitally accessible exhibition and platform which will provide an opportunity to explore and buy a variety of toys from over 1,000 exhibitors across states and union territories, and participate in insightful webinars, panel discussions, and activities, and network with various stakeholders from the toy industry.

Hamleys, the oldest British multinational toy retailer, owned by Reliance Retail, is the title sponsor and will set up its virtual booth as well. The multinational retailer will also launch toy circles in Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

A CSR activity from Hamleys will provide toy kits and play items for children of Aanganwadis workers. Wooden toys will be procured for 743 aagnanwadis and distributed to these kids.