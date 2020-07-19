PM Modi Plans 2-hr Trip to Ayodhya on August 5 for 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Temple

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya on August 5 between 11am and 1:10pm during the laying of foundation stone (bhumi pujan) for the construction of the Ram Temple, according to the priests of Ayodhya.

Priests in Ayodhya have prepared an elaborate plan for the ceremony with three-day Vedic rituals at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, beginning on August 3. This will be followed by Ramacharya 'puja' on August 4 and the 'bhumi pujan' on August 5, which will be conducted around 12:15pm.

This will be Modi's first visit to Ayodhya and the Ram temple area.

"We have sent to the Prime Minister two dates to choose from - either August 3 or August 5 - as the date to lay down the foundation of the Ram Temple. The construction will begin on the date he deems fit," said Kameshawar Chaupal of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on February 5.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had last November paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.