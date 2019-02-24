English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi, Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Jayalalithaa on 71st Birth Anniversary
Several political leaders remembered Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary. PM Modi tweeted that her contribution towards the development of Tamil Nadu will be remembered for generations.
File photo of late J Jayalalithaa. (Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 71st birth anniversary. Several political leaders, including Edappadi K Palanisami also remembered the leader.
"Tributes to Jayalalithaa ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towards the development of Tamil Nadu will be remembered for generations. A fine administrator and compassionate leader, her welfare measures benefitted countless poor people," Modi said in a tweet.
Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also remembered the late leader.
Shah, in his tweet, said: "I offer my tributes to Jayalalithaa ji on her birth anniversary. Her passion and commitment to serve the poor and marginalized shaped millions of lives in Tamil Nadu. She will continue to be fondly remembered as Amma for generations."
Chief minister Palanisami, along with Deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam, also paid tribute, ANI reported.
Jayalalithaa was born on February 24, 1948. She died due to cardiac arrest on December 5, 2016.
Edited by: Anu Parthiban
