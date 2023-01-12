PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Swami Vivekananda on His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Murmu were among those who lead tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and praised his great ideals and ideas.

His life, patriotism, spiritualism and dedication will always inspire, Modi tweeted on the iconic spiritual figure’s 160th birth anniversary. Modi has often mentioned Vivekananda as a major influence on him.

Modi is also set to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Karnataka on Thursday to mark the day.

President Droupadi Murmu too tweeted her tributes to Swami Vivekananda, and said his teachings continue to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals.

Spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863.

“My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary! An iconic personality who combined spirituality and patriotism, he propagated Indian values globally. His life and teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals," the president tweeted.

Congress too paid their tributes and president Mallikarjun Kharge remembered spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, and said he believed in India’s intrinsic value of unity.

Extending greetings on National Youth Day, he said the youth is vying for change and their aim to take India to the pinnacle of global progress can be achieved only if the society is in harmony.

“We extend our warmest greetings on National Youth Day, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest philosophers — Swami Vivekananda, who believed in India’s intrinsic value of unity - ‘Bharat Jodo’,” he said in a tweet.

“Swami ji said ‘Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with violence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilisation, and sent whole nations to despair…’," he said.

