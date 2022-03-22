PM Modi, Prez Greet People on Bihar Diwas, Kovind Says State's Hardworking People Contributed in Nation's Development

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted people of Bihar on the state’s formation day, and said its hardworking and talented people have contributed significantly in the country’s development. Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

“Greetings to the people of the state on Bihar Diwas! Bihar has a glorious past and rich cultural heritage. The hardworking and talented people here have contributed significantly in the development of the country. As the Governor of Bihar, I have received immense affection from the people here. My best wishes on this special occasion," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people of Bihar on their state’s formation day on Tuesday. In a tweet, the prime minister wished that the state, rich in historical and culture heritage, establishes new records in development. Bihar was carved out of Bengal in 1912.

