PM Modi, Prez Moon Open World's Largest Mobile Phone Factory in Noida, to Make 12 Crore Handsets a Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in Noida on Monday along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, which will double its annual handset production capacity to 12 crore units by 2020.The PM said that the Rs 5,000 crore investment in Noida would not only strengthen the relationship between India and South Korea, but also provide employment to thousands of youths in the manufacturing unit.The Samsung unit is expected to produce 12 crore mobile phones a year, including the company’s feature phones and flagship brands such as S9. The 35-acre plant will help the company raise its capacity in a phased manner, from 68 million units at present, to 120 million.“Today digital technology plays a critical role in simplifying the common man’s lives. Today, there are around 40 million smartphones users in India and 32 million people are using broadband,” PM Modi said.The Prime Minister took the opportunity to further highlight his flagship programme of Make in India and said that the drive is not only an economic policy, but also an initiative to strengthen relationships with other countries like South Korea.According to PM Modi, Samsung has provided employment to 70,000 people in India, with the new Noida unit, the technology giant will provide employment to another 1,000 Indians.Earlier, PM Modi and President Moon took the Delhi Metro to reach Noida and were greeted by onlookers and commuters. The PMO tweeted a photograph of the two leaders in which they could be seen chatting and waving at the ecstatic crowd.