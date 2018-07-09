English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi, Prez Moon Open World's Largest Mobile Phone Factory in Noida, to Make 12 Crore Handsets a Year
The PM said that the Rs 5,000 crore investment in Noida would not only strengthen the relationship between India and South Korea, but also provide employment to thousands of youths.
PM Narendra Modi with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Yogi Adityanath and other delegates at the inauguration ceremony of world's largest mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in Noida on Monday along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, which will double its annual handset production capacity to 12 crore units by 2020.
The PM said that the Rs 5,000 crore investment in Noida would not only strengthen the relationship between India and South Korea, but also provide employment to thousands of youths in the manufacturing unit.
The Samsung unit is expected to produce 12 crore mobile phones a year, including the company’s feature phones and flagship brands such as S9. The 35-acre plant will help the company raise its capacity in a phased manner, from 68 million units at present, to 120 million.
“Today digital technology plays a critical role in simplifying the common man’s lives. Today, there are around 40 million smartphones users in India and 32 million people are using broadband,” PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister took the opportunity to further highlight his flagship programme of Make in India and said that the drive is not only an economic policy, but also an initiative to strengthen relationships with other countries like South Korea.
According to PM Modi, Samsung has provided employment to 70,000 people in India, with the new Noida unit, the technology giant will provide employment to another 1,000 Indians.
Earlier, PM Modi and President Moon took the Delhi Metro to reach Noida and were greeted by onlookers and commuters. The PMO tweeted a photograph of the two leaders in which they could be seen chatting and waving at the ecstatic crowd.
Also Watch
The PM said that the Rs 5,000 crore investment in Noida would not only strengthen the relationship between India and South Korea, but also provide employment to thousands of youths in the manufacturing unit.
The Samsung unit is expected to produce 12 crore mobile phones a year, including the company’s feature phones and flagship brands such as S9. The 35-acre plant will help the company raise its capacity in a phased manner, from 68 million units at present, to 120 million.
“Today digital technology plays a critical role in simplifying the common man’s lives. Today, there are around 40 million smartphones users in India and 32 million people are using broadband,” PM Modi said.
'Make in India' के प्रति हमारा आग्रह सिर्फ एक Economic Policy का हिस्सा भर नहीं है, बल्कि ये कोरिया जैसे हमारे मित्र देशों के साथ रिश्तों का संकल्प भी है: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 9, 2018
The Prime Minister took the opportunity to further highlight his flagship programme of Make in India and said that the drive is not only an economic policy, but also an initiative to strengthen relationships with other countries like South Korea.
According to PM Modi, Samsung has provided employment to 70,000 people in India, with the new Noida unit, the technology giant will provide employment to another 1,000 Indians.
Earlier, PM Modi and President Moon took the Delhi Metro to reach Noida and were greeted by onlookers and commuters. The PMO tweeted a photograph of the two leaders in which they could be seen chatting and waving at the ecstatic crowd.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Spanish Football Federation Names Luis Enrique as National Team Coach
- EXCLUSIVE | Rahane Unperturbed After Missing Out on White Ball Matches, Ready for England Tests
- Priyanka Chopra's Next Film to be Based on Motivational Speaker Aisha Chaudhary? Deets Inside
- Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore
- Katrina Kaif Looks Sizzling Hot in Her Latest Instagram Photos; See Pics