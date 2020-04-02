PM Modi, Prince Charles Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with UK's Prince Charles on Thursday and discussed the coronavirus crisis, with the British royal hailing the Indian diaspora's role in combatting the pandemic.

The prime minister conveyed his condolences for the loss of life in the UK over the past few days, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction that the Prince of Wales had recovered from his own recent indisposition and wished him good health.

Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus last month. He expressed his appreciation for the members of the Indian diaspora in the UK, including many members of the National Health Service, who were playing a seminal role in combatting the pandemic, the statement said.

The Prince of Wales also referred to the selfless work being done by religious and social organisations of the Indian community in the UK.

He thanked the prime minister for the facilitation and assistance provided for UK citizens stranded in India during the present crisis.

Modi also thanked Prince Charles for the keen interest he has always taken in Ayurveda. He explained the recent Indian initiative aimed at teaching basic yoga exercises through short animation videos, and disseminating easy home-made traditional remedies for enhancing immunity, the MEA said.

Prince Charles appreciated the potential of these initiatives for enhancing health and wellbeing, especially in the present situation.

.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube