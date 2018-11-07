PM Modi Promises to Share Diwali ‘Surprise’ Photos After Israeli PM’s Hindi Greetings

इज़राइल के लोगों की ओर से, मैं अपने प्यारे दोस्त @narendramodi और भारत के लोगों को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएँ देना चाहता हूं। रोशनी के इस चमकदार त्योहार से आपको खुशी और समृद्धि मिले।

हमें बेहद ख़ुशी होगी अगर आप इस ट्वीट का उत्तर, उस शहर के नाम से दें जहां आप यह त्योहार मना रहे हैं🇮🇱🇮🇳 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 6, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would celebrate Diwali on Wednesday with Army jawans and share pictures of his experience.Responding to Diwali greetings from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi said, "Every year, I visit our border areas and surprise our troops. This year too, will spend Diwali with our brave troops. Spending time with them is special."He said he would share the photos of the same on Wednesday evening.Modi also thanked Bibi, as Netanyahu is called, for the Diwali wishes."On behalf of the people of Israel, I would like to wish my dear friend @narendramodi and the people of India a joyous Diwali. May this luminous festival of lights bring you happiness and prosperity. Reply to this tweet with the name of the city where you're celebrating!," the Israel premier had tweeted.Modi reached Harsil near the India-China border in Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning to celebrate Diwali with Army and ITBP personnel.Greeting the jawans on the occasion, the prime minister said their devotion to duty in the remote icy heights, is enabling the strength of the nation, and securing the future and the dreams of 125 crore Indians, a statement from his office said.He said that Diwali is the festival of lights, it spreads the light of goodness and dispels fear. He said that the jawans, through their commitment and discipline, are also helping to spread the sense of security and fearlessness among the people.The prime minister recalled that he has been visiting soldiers on Diwali ever since he was the chief minister of Gujarat. He also spoke of his interactions with the jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), years ago when he was part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.The prime minister said India is taking great strides forward in the defence sector. He spoke of various measures being taken for the welfare of ex-servicemen, including implementation of 'one rank, one pension' (OROP).Modi said that the Indian Armed Forces draw admiration and appreciation across the world, in UN peacekeeping operations.The prime minister offered sweets to the jawans. He also interacted with people from nearby areas who had gathered to greet him on Diwali.Harshil is a cantonment area situated at a height of 7,860 feet close to the India-China border in Uttarkashi district.The prime minister is scheduled to go to Kedarnath later in the day to offer prayers and review the progress of reconstruction projects at Kedarpuri.Kedarpuri, the township situated close to the Himalayan shrine, had bore the brunt of the catastrophic floods of 2013 which killed thousands of people.After becoming the prime minister in 2014, Modi had spent Diwali at Siachen with Army jawans.In 2015, he had visited the Punjab border on Diwali. His visit had coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.The next year, Modi was in Himachal Pradesh, where he spent time with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at a border outpost.He had spent his fourth Diwali as prime minister with soldiers at Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir last year.