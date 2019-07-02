PM Modi Pulls up on BJP MPs for Poor Attendance in Parliament
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that PM Modi likened Parliament to a university for MPs, saying it provides them biggest opportunity to learn and learning is something that never ends.
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Image: LSTV/PTI)
New Delhi: In the first BJP parliamentary party meeting after he came back to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pulled up party MPs for their poor attendance in Parliament, and asked them to be present during legislative proceedings.
According to sources, the Prime Minister expressed displeasure over the absence of party MPs from Parliament and gave examples to drive his message home.
"How will you feel if you win your election by 2 lakh votes but come to know that your best friend did not vote? How will you feel if a rally by party president Amit Shah in your constituency is cancelled at the last minute?" he asked party MPs, adding that this is how the leadership felt at their absence from Parliament.
The Prime Minister also cited the example of LJP MP Chirag Paswan for his good attendance in Parliament and told BJP MPs to learn from him as to how to come prepared for an issue to participate in parliamentary debates.
Modi's message came in the backdrop of low attendance of BJP MPs during the division of votes on the introduction of triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha on June 21.
There were 186 votes in its support and 74 against, even though the BJP has 303 members in the House and its allies have 50.
AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi had sought a division of votes when Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, also known as the triple talaq Bill. This is the first legislation tabled by the government in the 17th Lok Sabha.
The poor attendance of BJP MPs has long been a sore issue for Modi, who had flagged the matter time and again even during the previous term of his government.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that Modi likened Parliament to a university for MPs, saying it provides them biggest opportunity to learn and learning is something that never ends.
He also asked them to dedicate themselves to people's service so that they are known for what they have done for the masses, Joshi said.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul’s Taiwan Holiday Pictures Are Giving Us Major Couple Goals
- Hrithik Roshan Breaks Out Into a Dance Frenzy to 'Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick' on Super 30 Sets
- Battery Swapping: The Way Forward for Early Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India
- India and Bangladesh Have One Thing in Common This World Cup. Rabindranath Tagore.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch on August 7; Everything we Know so Far
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s