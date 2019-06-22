Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Ranked 'World's Most Powerful Leader 2019': Know How Indian PM Fared Against Likes of Trump, Putin & Xi

The readers had to vote through a 'mandatory one-time password (OTP) process to validate their vote' and British Herald website crashed as many voters were trying to vote for their preferred leaders, generating about three million hits in a week.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
PM Modi Ranked 'World's Most Powerful Leader 2019': Know How Indian PM Fared Against Likes of Trump, Putin & Xi
File pic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi .(Credit: Twitter@BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been voted as the ‘World’s Most Powerful Leader’ for 2019 by readers of the British Herald magazine.

“More than 25 world icons were in the nomination list and a judging panel of experts named four final candidates for the prestigious title. The evaluation of the selection process was based on extensive study and research of all these figures,” the news publication said on its website.

The readers had to vote through a “mandatory one-time password (OTP) process to validate their vote” and British Herald website “crashed” as “many voters were trying to vote for their preferred leaders, generating about three million hits in a week.”

31 percent of participants in the poll voted for Narendra Modi, 29.9 for Russian President Vladimir Putin, 21.9 for US President Donald Trump and 18.1 for Chinese premier Xi Jinping.

Narendra Modi “branded as #Namo is a big brand built on the same tenents as any other good product would have been marketed,” British Herald said, adding India’s prime minister “can give any celebrity marketers of India a run for their money.”

British Herald will be featuring Narendra Modi on the cover page of magazine releasing on 15th July 2019.

The publication said PM Modi has “built his political campaign on the very same tenets of a strong promise and strong leadership, the result of which has been an overwhelming victory in the Lok Sabha elections.”

“Modi raised his profile as a world leader in recent years during official visits with U.S. President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping,” it said, adding he has “emerged as a key figure in the Asian region who is seen active with his act east policy. His effort to tackle climate change has been seen positively by the world, as warming affects millions of his country’s rural citizens.”

