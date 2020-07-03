PM Modi in Leh to Review Security Situation, Interact With Soldiers Amid Border Standoff With China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Leh, Ladakh, on Friday morning to review the on-ground security situation amid the border standoff with China and the progress in talks with the Chinese military. The Prime Minister will also interact with the soldiers, in what will be a morale booster for the forces.

Modi is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane for the unannounced visit. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has not gone along with the PM to take stock at the forward locations.

The PM's visit comes just a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh had put off his visit to Ladakh, with sources saying the government was waiting to see if the Chinese would honour the commitments made during the Corps Commander-level talks over three rounds - on June 6, June 22 and June 30.

Officials in the South Block had told News18 that China agreed to "pull back" its troops a bit from Galwan Valley to the Hot Springs area, as a consensus was built to create some distance between Indian and Chinese troops, who are eyeball to eyeball at these flash points, and create a buffer zone to avoid any further escalation.