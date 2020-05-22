PM Modi Reaches Odisha to Review Cyclone Damage, Guv & CM Adhere to Social Distancing While Receiving Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here to undertake an aerial survey of four cyclone-ravaged districts in Odisha.

The prime minister was received by Odisha Governor Ganeshi lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, DGP Anhay and others at the airport.

Senior BJP leaders were also present there.

There was no flower bouquet and hand shake by leaders at the airport as they apparently adhered to social distancing norms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister, accompanied by the Odisha governor and the chief minister, left for the aerial survey by a special air force chopper.

He is scheduled to fly over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore adjoining West Bengal, sources said.

Union ministers Pradhan and Sarangi flew in a separate chopper for the survey.

After his return from the aerial survey, Modi is scheduled to review the cyclone situation and measures taken for restoration and relief in the affected areas.

Cyclone Amphan, which rolled past the Odisha coast and made a landfall in the Sunderbans on Wednesday, has caused damage to houses, power infrastructure, agricultural crops and horticulture sector in four coastal districts and parts of northern Mayurbhanj.

Modi is expected to conduct the aerial survey for over an hour.

Earlier, Modi conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal and took stock of the situation in the neighbouring state.