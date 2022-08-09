CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#NitishKumar#IndependenceDay
Home » News » India » PM Modi Recalls Sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Day of Ashura
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Recalls Sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Day of Ashura

IANS

Last Updated: August 09, 2022, 13:43 IST

Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

The prime minister said that Hazrat Imam Hussain is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on the day of Ashura.

The prime minister said that Hazrat Imam Hussain is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice.

“He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 09, 2022, 13:43 IST
last updated:August 09, 2022, 13:43 IST