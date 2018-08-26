English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Received Gifts Worth Over Rs 12 Lakh on Foreign Tours: MEA Treasury Data
These gifts include a Montblanc wrist watch valued at 1.10 lakh, a silver plaque and set of Montblanc pens worth Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh, respectively.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received 168 gifts worth Rs 12.57 lakh during his foreign visits between July 2017 and June 2018, according to data of the Ministry of External Affairs' treasury.
These gifts include a Montblanc wrist watch valued at 1.10 lakh, a silver plaque and set of Montblanc pens worth Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh, respectively, the Toshakhana (treasury) data on the ministry's website showed.
The prime minister was also gifted figurines, paintings, books, photographs and a model of the bullet train, it said.
The Toshakhana stores gifts above a certain value.
During this period, the prime minister visited 20 countries, including Israel, Germany, China, Jordan, Palestine, the UAE, Russia, Oman, Sweden, the UK, Indonesia and Malaysia.
Modi also received crystal and silver bowls, replicas of the Pashupatinath and Muktinath temples of Nepal, shawls, figurines of gods and goddess, tea sets, carpets, cardigans, mufflers and fountain pens, among others, according to the data.
The prime minister also received a replica of a mosque valued at Rs 50,000 and a dagger worth Rs 20,000, it stated.
Gifts valued at over Rs 5,000 received by government officials representing India abroad are deposited in the treasury of the ministry.
If the market value of the gift is less than this amount, the person is allowed to keep it.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
