PM Modi Receives First Copy of Book Ramayana of Guru Gobind Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday got the first copy of the book The Ramayan of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji written by Late Baljit Kaur Tulsi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday got the first copy of the book The Ramayan of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji written by Late Baljit Kaur Tulsi, mother of Rajya Sabha MP and noted lawyer KTS Tulsi. On Friday, KTS Tulsi himself handed over the book to PM Modi in presence of his daughter Japna Tulsi and granddaughter Mukti Tulsi. The book has been published by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and posted photographs of his meeting with family members of Tulsi who called on the PM to present the book.

In another tweet, PM Modi also shared the audio of the Gurbani Shabad sung by KTS Tulsi. PM said he was “touched” by the gesture of Tulsi, the Rajya Sabha member from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

During his address at the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ event of the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya on August 5 last year, PM Modi had mentioned Shri Guru Gobind Ji’s Gobind Ramayan. The statement was later criticised by many saying that the Sikh guru never wrote anything as such. There were protests at some places against the PM’s statement.

On January 20, 202, Prime Minister paid homage to Guru Gobind Singh on his 354th birth anniversary. In a tweet, he had said the 10th Sikh Guru’s life was devoted to creating a just and inclusive society.

In another tweet, he recalled grand celebrations in Patna, where he also had the opportunity to go and pay respects during the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh was enthroned at the ‘Guru Gaddi’ at the age of 9 after his father Guru Tegh Bahadur. He was born in 1666 in Patna. He was a warrior, spiritual master, poet, and philosopher.

first published:July 10, 2021, 12:50 IST