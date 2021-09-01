Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder of the Hare Krishna movement, through videoconferencing. The event was attended by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and several members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

PM Modi invoked the feelings of millions of followers of Srila Prabhupada Swami and crores of Krishna devotees.

आज हम श्रील प्रभुपाद जी की 125वीं जन्मजयंती मना रहे हैं। ये ऐसा है जैसे साधना का सुख और संतोष एक साथ मिल जाए। इसी भाव को आज पूरी दुनिया में श्रील प्रभुपाद स्वामी के लाखों करोड़ों अनुयाई और लाखों करोड़ों कृष्ण भक्त अनुभव कर रहे हैं: PM मोदी https://t.co/M8FKpQyCtS pic.twitter.com/DXHMXxDaql— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 1, 2021

Swami Prabhuprada, was an Indian religious leader and the founder of the Hare Krishna movement and the ISKCON. Born in Kolkata in the year 1896 as Abhay Charan De, Prabhupada initially ran a pharmacy business before leaving India in 1959 to spread the teaching of Krishna. He went to New York in 1965 and set up the first ISKCON centre, which is now spread across the world with hundreds of temples and cultural centres.

“Whenever we go to any other country, and when people we meet there say ‘Hare Krishna’, we feel a sense of belonging, and how pride we feel.. Imagine how we would feel when we get this affinity for Make in India products,” said Modi in the virtual event.

He said that Swami Prabhupada’s teachings is a great example of how much India can give to the world in the interest of humanity, like the knowledge of yoga, which has spread all over the world. The whole world should benefit from the sustainable lifestyle of India and science like Ayurveda, he added.

