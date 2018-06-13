English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
More Concerned About Development Fitness of State, Kumaraswamy Responds to PM Modi's Fitness Challenge
In the video the PM can be seen walking on a circular track inspired by panchtatvas or five elements of nature: prithvi, agni, jal, vayu, aakash.
PM Modi as seen during a fitness video released on his Twitter on June 13, 2018.
New Delhi: As promised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the fitness challenge thrown by Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli and came up with his own fitness video on Wednesday.
In the video, the PM can be seen walking on a circular track inspired by panchtatvas or five elements of nature: prithvi, agni, jal, vayu, aakash. After the walk, the PM can be seen doing stretching exercises against a rock.
PM Modi nominated the new Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy for the challenge. He also nominated Manika Batra, the top ranked table tennis player in India. She won four medals in the Commonwealth Games held at Australia's Gold Coast this year. Her medal haul included two golds. The PM also threw the challenge to Indian Police Service officers, especially those above the age of 40.
“Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit,” the PM wrote on Twitter.
Responding to Modi's fitness challenge, Kumaraswamy said "yoga and treadmill are part of my daily routine". The CM added that he was more concerned about "development fitness of my state" and sought the Prime Minister's support for the same.
In March, the PM pitched for a ‘Fit India’ programme in his monthly Mann ki Baat address.
"I believe that healthy India and clean India are related to each other. The country has moved ahead in the health sector with conventional approach. Earlier, every health related work was the only responsibility of the Union Health Ministry. But in the current scenario, every department, state governments and other departments are working together for healthy India."
Soon after his address, PM Modi’s verified YouTube channel released a 3D animated video of the PM practising a yoga asana.
This whole challenge chain was started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore who put up a fitness challenge video and urged people to keep fit and post their videos online.
