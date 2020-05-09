INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Modi Remembers Reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale on 154th Birth Anniversary

File photo: PM Narendra Modi.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his 154th birth anniversary, recalling his contribution towards education and social empowerment.

"Remembering Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. A remarkable personality blessed with immense wisdom, he made outstanding contributions towards education and social empowerment," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Gokhale, the prime minister said, also provided exemplary leadership to India's freedom movement. Gokhale was born on this day in then Bombay Presidency.

