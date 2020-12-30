PM Modi Remembers Unfurling of Tricolour by Subhash Chandra Bose on This Day in 1943

Noting that freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose had unfurled the Tricolour in Port Blair on this day in 1943, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the day was etched in the memory of every Indian.

"30th December 1943…a day etched in the memory of every Indian, when the brave Netaji Subhas Bose unfurled the Tricolour at Port Blair. To mark the 75th anniversary of this special day, I had gone to Port Blair and had the honour of hoisting the Tricolour. Sharing some memories," Modi tweeted.

He posted pictures of his visit to the island in 2018. Bose had arrived in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1943 after Japan handed them over to his Azad Hind government. Japan had captured the islands during the second world war.