'PM Modi Removed 3 Curses of Indian Politics — Appeasement, Casteism, Dynasty': Amit Shah

Amit Shah also said Modi is the epitome of selfless service to the nation and the people of India recognised the Gujarat model of development and chose him as the fit candidate to lead the nation in 2014 and again in 2019.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed three curses of Indian politics -- appeasement, casteism and dynastic politics -- and taken certain bold decisions which no one dared to take in the last 70 years, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Shah also said Modi is the epitome of selfless service to the nation and the people of India recognised the Gujarat model of development and chose him as the fit candidate to lead the nation in 2014 and again in 2019.

"Modi removed three curses of Indian politics -- politics of appeasement, casteism and dynasty," he said releasing a book 'Karmayoddha Granth', on the life of the prime minister here. The home minister said Modi is a man with a beating heart for people, a statesman, a hard taskmaster, an able administrator and an ideal leader who leads by example.

"All these qualities have been personified by Narendra Modi," he said. On building a strong image of India globally, Shah said the prime minister revamped country's foreign policy and the national security policy by delinking the two.

India emerged as a strong nation on the global front while making its stance clear that India would not take terror attacks on itself lying down, he said. The home minister said India has emerged as a global power by taking bold decisions, including abrogation of provisions of Article 370, which were applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, amendment of the citizenship act to grant Indian nationality to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, taking a clear stand on Ram Mandir issue, criminalising triple talaq, conducting surgical and air strikes in the neighbouring country.

No one has dared to take such bold decisions in last 70 years, he said, adding that they had fulfilled 90 per cent of the promises made in BJP's 2014 manifesto.

