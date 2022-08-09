PM Modi Reshaped India's Foreign Policy, Says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshaped the country's foreign policy that has national interest at its core, but in a manner that is harmonised with the global good. Speaking at a discussion on a book titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery', at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus here, Jaishankar said that the Prime Minister's language, metaphors, appearance, mannerisms, and habit define a persona that the world has come to recognise.

"There is no gainsaying the fact that Prime Minister Modi looms large on the world stage. Definitely, his policies and initiatives have had their impact. But there is also personal respect that influences the attitude of others. Peers perceive him as quintessentially Indian, and respond accordingly," a release from EFLU quoted Jaishankar as saying. "I recall how fascinated American leaders were about his (Modi's) fasting habits during the 2014 visit or the interest that European leaders showed in his Yoga," Jaishankar said.

Elaborating on the country’s foreign policy, Jaishankar said that a large element of this is also the manner in which the Prime Minister carries himself. He said that for the first time, the country is being led by a President, Vice-President-elect, Prime Minister, and Speaker who are all born in Independent India, while adding that these leaders knew the aspirations of the people of the country.

EFLU Vice Chancellor and Member UGC, Prof. E Suresh Kumar, who presided over the book discussion, termed the publication as inspiring and a great read to understand Modi's contribution to our country. The book titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' is a compilation of articles written by eminent personalities from different fields, the release added.

