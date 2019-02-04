LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 English

2-min read

PM Modi Reveals 'One Mantra' His Mother Gave Him on Becoming CM of Gujarat

PM Modi said that for his mother, the fact that her son became the chief minister of Gujarat will forever remain the more precious and bigger milestone than him becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
PM Modi Reveals 'One Mantra' His Mother Gave Him on Becoming CM of Gujarat
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
New Delhi: In another installment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with the ‘Humans of Bombay’ on Facebook – an endeavor inspired by renowned photographer Brandon Stanton’s ‘Humans of New York’ -- PM Modi talks about some of his fondest memories with his mother.

Modi said that for his mother, the fact that her son became the chief minister of Gujarat will forever remain the more precious and bigger milestone than him becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

He then went on to recall the moment when he met his mother in Ahmedabad before taking oath as the chief minister of the state.

"A lot of people ask me how my mother felt when I became PM, but by then the name 'Modi' was in the air, my photos were being printed and there was a lot of excitement all over. But I think the bigger milestone for her was when I became CM," PM Modi said in the fourth part of the interview.

Modi, who was living in Delhi at the time of the announcement, said that he travelled to Ahmedabad to meet his mother and brother before the swearing-in ceremony. However, upon reaching, he realized that Heerabaen Modi already knew that her son was going to be the CM of the state.

"My mother just looked at me, hugged me and said, 'The best thing is that you will be back in Gujarat now!' -- such is a mother's nature, that no matter what's going on around her, she wants to be close to her children," Modi said.

The Prime Minister then shares that “one mantra” his mother gave him that day has forever stayed with him.

"...she said, 'Dekh bhai, I don't understand what you do, but promise me you will never take a bribe -- don't ever commit that sin.' Those words really impacted me and I'll tell you why. A woman who has lived in poverty her entire life and who has never had material comforts, during an abundant and celebratory time, asked me to not take a bribe," the Prime Minister said.

He said that his mother always taught him to be humble and his roots remain strong even though he is now the Prime Minister.

"Back in the day, even if someone told my mother that I got an ordinary job somewhere, she would have distributed mithai to the entire village. So CM-VM nothing matters to her -- as long as the human in the Chair strives to be honest and absolute for the country," Modi said.

In the previous instalments of the interview, PM Modi had spoken about his childhood - how he grew up as the son of a tea-seller, his early inclination towards the BJP's ideological mentor RSS, his two-year-long visit to the Himalayas and how he learnt to speak Hindi.




Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
